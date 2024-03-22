DraftKings Kentucky Promo: How to Claim Bonus Bets and Use Them
Bet $5, get an instant $150 bonus at DraftKings
This is one of the best times of the year to have some extra funds to bet on sports with Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament, and DraftKings is giving you that opportunity.
You’ll instantly get $150 in bonus bets just for signing up and placing your first bet of $5 or more – win or lose!
DraftKings Kentucky Promo: Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus
Here’s how you can claim your $150 bonus in minutes:
- Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook with this link (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Bet $5 or more
It doesn’t matter what you bet on, but you have to deposit $10+ and bet $5+ to be eligible to get your bonus.
Since that bonus will arrive immediately, you won’t have to wait to start betting on all of the action. And you can bet on anything from March Madness to the NBA, NHL, MLB, PGA Tour and more!
What Are Bonus Bets?
Bonus bets at DraftKings are $25 bet credits that you can use to wager on sports without risking your own money.
The value of your bet credit won’t be returned to you when wagering (only your winnings), but that’s a small price to pay for betting with house money.
Just keep in mind that your bonus bets expire seven days after claiming this offer, so don’t let them go to waste.
How to Use Bonus Bets?
DraftKings makes it easy for you to use your bonus bets.
Simply select a wager and add it to your bet slip as you normally would. Then, click the option to apply a bonus bet credit rather than using your real money.
If your bet wins, you’ll receive your winnings in the form of withdrawable cash!
Is Sports Betting Legal in Kentucky?
Mobile sports betting has been legal in Kentucky since Sept. 28, 2023.
Sports bettors in Kentucky have access to sportsbooks via a mobile device and at retail sportsbooks at casinos and racetracks.
And you have several of the best sportsbooks to choose from as well!
Can I Bet on College Sports in Kentucky?
Yes. Some states have limitations when it comes to wagering on college sports, but not Kentucky.
What is the Best Kentucky Sportsbook?
Deciding which sportsbook is your favorite is up to you, and why not figure it out for yourself?
You have access to DraftKings, FanDuel, Caesars, BetMGM and Bet365 in your state and it only takes a few minutes to sign up with each one.
Each sportsbook in Kentucky is licensed and regulated and offers updated betting lines on all of your favorite sports.
It’s smart to sign up for each of them because they often offer slightly different odds and unique promotions.
Best Kentucky Sportsbook Promo Codes
Sportsbook
Kentucky Welcome Bonus
DraftKings
Bet $5, Get $150
FanDuel
Bet $5, Get $200 if your first bet wins
BetMGM
$1,500 No-Sweat Bet
Caesars
$1,000 No-Sweat Bet
Bet365
Bet $5, Get $150
Each sportsbook in Kentucky offers a welcome bonus that’s hard to say no to.
Here’s what to do at FanDuel:
Click this link to sign up with FanDuel and verify your identity and location. Then, deposit $10 or more and bet $5 or more on any team to win. If your team wins, you'll get $200 in bonus bets!
Here's what to do at Caesars:
Click this link to sign up with Caesars and verify your identity and location. Then, use the promo code BIGLEAD1000 and deposit $10 or more. Your first bet will be backed by the house for up to $1,000!
Here’s what to do at BetMGM:
Click this link to sign up with BetMGM and verify your identity and location. Then, deposit $10 or more. Your first bet will be backed by the house for up to $1,500!
Here’s what to do at Bet365:
Click this link to sign up with Bet365 and verify your identity and location. Then, deposit $10 or more and bet $5 or more on any wager. You'll get $150 in guaranteed bonus bets!
