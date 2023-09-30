DraftKings Kentucky Sign-Up Promo Awards $350 for Betting $5 on ANY NFL Game
Turn a $5 bet into $200 in instant bonus bets plus up to $150 in no-sweat bets with this new offer at DraftKings KY
DraftKings is officially live in Kentucky and they’re offering sports fans like yourself HUNDREDS of dollars worth of bonus bets to get started.
The Big Lead readers in Kentucky who sign up with DraftKings and bet $5 or more on any football game this weekend will win $200 in bonus bets PLUS up to $150 in no-sweat bets!
Here’s how you can make the most out of your first weekend of betting on football in Kentucky:
DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code
You’re getting two offers in one with this new promotion at DraftKings!
First, you’ll win $200 in bonus bets the INSTANT you place your first bet of $5 or more.
You can then choose to opt-in to up to a no-sweat bet token (max bet $50 each) on each NFL gameday of the week.
Here’s how you can access your bonuses:
- Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook KY (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $5 or more on any football game this weekend
You MUST meet the minimum requirements of a $10 deposit and a $5 first bet to receive your bonuses, so don’t skip those steps.
Since you’ll get that $200 bonus instantly, you won’t have to wait to go back in for more bets on football this weekend!
You’ll also be able to use the first of your no-sweat bet tokens tonight on Lions vs. Packers, and then again on the games for Sunday and Monday.
If you hit, you’ll cash in! If you don’t, you’ll receive a full refund in bonus bet for another wager.
Now let’s make sure you know how to place that first wager.
How to Bet at DraftKings Sportsbook
You can bet on all of your favorite sports (even if they’re out of season) in a wide variety of ways at DraftKings Sportsbook.
There are seemingly endless ways to wager, including picking a team to win or cover the spread, betting on over/under the total points, player props, parlays, teasers, futures bets and more!
Once you’ve signed in, look for the sports listing and then scroll through the options until you find what you’re looking for.
You’ll either be greeted with odds on upcoming games or futures bets for upcoming seasons.
When you find a game you want to wager on, be sure to click on it to reveal all of the associated betting lines. Remember to make sure your first bet is at least $5!
Why Bet at DraftKings?
If you haven’t heard about DraftKings by now, you might be living under a rock.
DraftKings is one of the most popular sportsbooks in the nation for good reason, with competitive odds, tons of odds boosts and promotions and a fun rewards program.
Sign up with DraftKings to see why Kentucky is so excited for its arrival and get up to $350 in bonuses just for trying!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.