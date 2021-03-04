Donovan Mitchell Got Ejected, Threw a Fit and then Went Off on Officials Postgame
By Stephen Douglas | Mar 3, 2021, 10:37 PM EST
The Philadelphia 76ers beat the Utah Jazz in overtime, 131-123, on Wednesday night. It was Utah's third loss in their last four games they were not happy. Especially, Donovan Mitchell, who shot 12 of 34 from the field and then got ejected after drawing two techincal fouls. He left the court complaining and knocked over a Gatorade cooler.
As you can see, it hit one of the event staff. To Mitchell's credit he stopped to apologize and ask if the guy was OK. Then he went back to fuming as he walked to the locker room.
Mitchell's first technical came after the Jazz were called for a foul and collectively freaked out. Joel Embiid pointed out Mitchell's over the top reaction in a way that only Embiid can and got the call.
Then after the game ended and he talked to reporters he complained about the officiating and said the league has to do something. The good news is, they will. The bad new is, that something will be a fine for complaining about the officials to reporters.
Mitchell complaining about officials by saying the Jazz never complain after he was ejected for complaining is pretty wild. As was giving credit to the Sixers and then saying the Jazz actually won the game.
In case you were curious, the 76ers shot 35 free throws, while the Jazz shot just 19. Joel Embiid finished with 40 points and 19 rebounds.