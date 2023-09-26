Donald Trump Blames Dead Whales on Windmills Driving Them 'Batty'
Donald Trump was in South Carolina on Monday where he talked about buying a gun and then spoke at a campaign rally. While his camp is denying he bought a gun after sending out a tweet saying he bought a gun (because it's against the law for someone under felony indictment to purchase a firearm), we can say for sure that he took a shot at windmills. This time he blamed them for driving whales crazy and killing them.
"You have a better chance of being struck by lightning than hitting a whale with your boat. There has only been - listen to this - one such whale killed off the coast of South Carolina in the last 50 years. But on the other hand their windmills are causing whales to die in numbers never seen before. Nobody does anything about that. They're washing up on shore. I saw it this weekend. Three of them came up. They wouldn't... you wouldn't see it once a year. Now they're coming up on a weekly basis. The windmills are driving them crazy. They're driving the whales, I think, a little batty."
This came up while Trump was talking about the Biden administration's proposed boat speed limit to protect endangered whales. You can watch the full clip here.
The windmills came up because there's a conspiracy that offshore wind farms are killing whales, but that does not appear to be true. It is worth noting that Trump has a long history of hating wind power.