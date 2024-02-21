Donald Trump Rants About Water Pressure During Latest Town Hall
Donald Trump is on the campaign trail playing the hits again, so it's time to get back to talking about water. For years Trump has claimed toilets have to be flushed five times now because Democrats don't want you using water. On Tuesday, he told Fox News' Laura Ingraham that now when you shower no water comes out. Which is definitely a thing that's not happening.
Here's the exchange:
I don't know about you guys, but water comes out of all of my faucets. And my showerheads. Hang on... I just checked again, we're all good over here. Is this just a Florida thing or something?
Also, are we supposed to believe a big dishwasher company was going out of business because "we're not allowed to use water?" Really?
Trump feels off his game here. This isn't his usual meat and potatoes bullsh*t. He's really scraping the barrel. But hey, at least he's focusing on the issues that are most important to American voters: water pressure. That'll outstrip the economy as the top issue in exit polls come election day.