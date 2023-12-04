Donald Trump Says Liz Cheney's Book is Inaccurate Because He Was Actually Angry and Eating Too Much
Donald Trump took to Truth Social early Monday morning to debunk one of last week's most amusing news stories. Trump was responding to the story from last week about the portion of Liz Cheney's book that claimed Kevin McCarthy had visited Trump at Mar-a-Lago after January 6th because Trump was depressed and not eating. Trump says this is false. He was actually mad and eating a lot. Via Truth Social:
"Crazy Liz Cheney, who suffers from Trump Derangement Syndrome at a level rarely seen before, writes in her boring new book that Keven McCarthy said he came to Mar-a-Lago after the RIGGED election because, “the former president was depressed and not eating.” That statement is not true. I was not depressed, I WAS ANGRY, and it was not that I was not eating, it was that I was eating too much. But that’s not why Keven McCarthy was there. He was at Mar-a-Lago to get my support, and to bring the Republican Party together - Only good intentions. Liz Cheney, on the other hand, went on to lose her seat in Congress by the largest margin for a sitting Congressperson in the history of the U.S. She then worked with others on the J6 Committee to delete and destroy the evidence and findings of the committee."
It's astouding to see someone say actually, please do put in the newspaper that I was mad. Very mad. And super hungry too. Also, Keven.
The timing of this statement is also fairly impressive. Trump could have debunked this as fake news a week ago but he waited until the day before Cheney's book is being released, thus kind of promoting the book which presumably has many more thoughts and stories about the ex-President. It could be fun to watch as he combs through the memoir in real time.