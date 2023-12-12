Donald Trump Destroyed a Suit as Reward For Anyone Who Buys 47 NFT's
Have I got a great deal for you. If you send Donald Trump $4,653 he will send you back 47 NFT's and a piece of fabric. And it's not just any piece of fabric, it's a piece of the suit he wore for his mugshot in Georgia earlier this year. Also, you get to have dinner at Mar-a-Lago, but come on folks, how about that suit? Trump announced the deal on Truth Social on Tuesday morning.
Somehow, the Truthweet undersells the offer. If you actually visit the website (Editor's Note: Do not actually visit the website) you'll see that the suit was authenticated by MEARS, which does sports memorabilia auctions. According to the Trump NFT site MEARS called the mugshot suit, "The Most Historically Significant Artifact in United States History," which feels like a little too much editorializing for the task at hand.
As for the value of the suit, the site says "priceless," which makes sense for the most historically significant artifact in our nation's history. It's unclear if this is the official MEARS valuation.
There are apparently 2,024 pieces of the suit and tie available on physical trading cards and you need to buy 47 NFT's at $99 a pop to get the card, thus the priceless value of the suit is $9,417,672. Not quite priceless, but still quite expensive for a suit. Or more specifically, a suit cut up into a two thousand pieces.