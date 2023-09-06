Donald Trump Would Debate Meghan Markle Because He Doesn't Like the Way She Dealt With the Queen
Donald Trump was a guest on Wednesday's edition of The Hugh Hewitt Show. Trump has a lot going on these days, but Hewitt was ready with an all-time ice breaker, asking the former president about the 50th anniversary of the Battle of the Sexes between Bobby Riggs and Billie Jean King. Hewitt then used the ratings from that match to seamlessly transition to a question about whether or not Trump would like to debate Meghan Markle.
"Well, I don’t know that they don’t like me. I said that I don’t think they are very appropriate what they’re saying, what they’re doing, and I didn’t like the way she dealt with the Queen. I became very friendly with the Queen. She was an incredible woman. At 95, she was so sharp. She was 100%. When you watch Biden, you say this is a different planet. But they treated her with great disrespect, and I didn’t like it. And I didn’t like the idea that they were getting U.S. security when they came over here. No, I think it’s not a good situation going on with the two of them, but I didn’t know that they don’t like me. Somebody mentioned it might be possible. They wouldn’t be the only ones."
Trump then added, "Let’s go do something. I’ll, I’d love to debate her. I would love it. I disagree so much with what they're doing."
So the Battle of the Sexes drew Super Bowl numbers and Donald Trump would be happy to debate Meghan Markle because he got along with the Queen and the ratings would be huge. Perhaps even bigger than the Super Bowl because of the renewed popularity of Suits on Netflix. Might be a good time for her to launch a podcast with Trump.
If you'd like to listen to the entire hour-long conversation or read the transcript to see if they did talk about suits, it's all on Hugh Hewitt's website. Enjoy.