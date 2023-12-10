Donald Trump: Very Few Criminals Have Had the Honor of Being Indicted Four Times
By Liam McKeone
On Saturday night Donald Trump was in New York City as the keynote speaker for the New York Young Republicans Club gala. It worked out well timing-wise for the former president given he had to be in NYC on Monday to take the stand for his fraud trial. This is merely one of the several trials he has going on, a fact he reminded the crowd of during his speech at the gala on Saturday.
Being broadcast on something called the Right Side Broadcasting Network, Trump informed the Republicans in attendance that very few "major" criminals have had the honor of being indicted four times, like himself.
It was entirely predictable that he would try to spin-zone the number of times he's been indicted by a grand jury and it frankly feels like he took longer to try than he normally would. The real surprise is that this statement was not greeted by raucous cheers.
If Trump were really committed he'd shoot for five indictments. We'll see if he's really about that life.