Donald Trump Tells Heckler to 'Go Home to Mommy' During Iowa Campaign Speech
By Liam McKeone
Donald Trump was in Iowa on Sunday, as he's often been recently when he can escape from his court proceedings in New York. He was there to give his supporters one last push with the Republican caucuses taking place on Monday. During his speech, though, we saw a fairly rare occurrence-- a heckler made it into the crowd and called Trump out in the middle of speaking.
A protestor in the crowd accused the former President of "taking in millions." After being interrupted, Trump stared blankly as the crowd booed before telling the protestor to "go home to mommy." Here's video:
It is unclear what, exactly, the heckler was referring to. They were drowned out by boos before a point could be made. There's a chance whatever they had to say was connected to another protestor in the crowd today, who busted out a sign calling Trump a "climate criminal" before being escorted out.
This is unusual. Usually the only people who make an effort to attend a Donald Trump rally are his supporters. He has enough critics everywhere else, to be sure, so maybe potential protestors and hecklers figure their energy is better spent elsewhere. But not today. A heckler interrupted a speech and even got a few words in before getting booed into silence. And Trump's response is.... more or less what we've come to expect.
Tomorrow is a big day for Trump. We'll see if telling a heckler to go home to mommy gives him a boost.