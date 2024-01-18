Donald Trump Is Talking About His Cognitive Test Again
Donald Trump is riding high off his blowout win at the Iowa Caucus this week and is celebrating by campaigning in New Hampshire. In one of his long, rambling speeches where he riffs on his perceived hits, he began discussing a recent cognitive exam he took. In typical Trump fashion, he claims he "aced" it. And by that I think he means wasn't declared mentally incompetent.
Here he is discussing it:
Again, "acing" a cognitive test just means you don't definitively have dementia. It's not an IQ test. Trump does love to crow about passing those things though, as if it's some kind of monumental feat. He did the same thing three years ago, which led to the infamous "Person, woman, man, camera, TV" memes.
I don't know about you guys, but I'm really looking forward to the next 10 months.