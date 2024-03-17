Donald Trump Ranted About the Cleveland Guardians Name Change in Ohio
Donald Trump held a rally in Dayton, Ohio on Saturday. The event was carried live on Right Side Broadcast Network and generated plenty of headlines as the former president said there would be a "bloodbath" if he weren't re-elected. He also went on a short rant about the Cleveland Guardians name change and took a poll of attendees about whether the team should have kept their former name.
"I like sports and I like tradition. So you have a team called the Cleveland Indians. Indians. They're Indians. And they took the team Cleveland Indians and made it the Cleveland Guardians. Almost like they're in charge of a trust fund. They're in charge of a trust fund. The Cleveland Guardians. And my attitude is anybody that changes the name of the Cleveland Indians to the Cleveland Guardians should not be a senator. Should not be a governor. I don't know Matt Dolan, but I just know that he's the guy that I guess owns the team in some form and he was in charge of changing the name."
The jumping off point of his complaint about the Guardians' name was Ohio state senator Matt Dolan, whose family owns the team. Dolan is running for the US Senate as a Republican, but is not part of the MAGA camp.
The franchise officially announced that they would change the team name in December 2020 and have already played two seasons as the Guardians, but Trump and the people of Dayton are apparently still processing the decision.