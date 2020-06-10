Donald Trump's Campaign Wants Apology From CNN for a Poll Showing Joe Biden With a Big Lead
By Kyle Koster | Jun 10 2020
Donald Trump's campaign has written a sternly-worded cease and desist letter to CNN demanding the network retract and apologize for reporting on a recent poll that showed Joe Biden enjoying a comfortable lead among voters in the race to the White House.
Per CNN, which, obviously scored the scoop and is rejecting the request:
The CNN poll conducted by SSRS and released on Monday shows Trump trailing the former vice president by 14 points, 55%-41%, among registered voters. It also finds the President's approval rating at 38% -- his worst mark since January 2019, and roughly on par with approval ratings for one-term Presidents Jimmy Carter and George H.W. Bush at this point in their reelection years -- and his disapproval rating at 57%
Soon after the poll was released, Trump tweeted that he had hired Republican pollster McLaughlin & Associates to "analyze" the CNN poll and others, "which I felt were FAKE based on the incredible enthusiasm we are receiving." McLaughlin ranks as one of the least accurate pollsters in the industry, as measured by FiveThirtyEight.
The letter, sent to CNN president Jeff Zucker, accused the network of trying to stifle the tremendous enthusiasm surrounding the president and drive down participation in the polls come November. CNN argues that their study is in line with several other conducted nationally around the same time that also show Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, holding a double-digit lead over the incumbent. The network also lays out a list what they deem factual errors made in the letter.
If this all sounds a bit familiar, that's because it is. Recall what happened the last election year.