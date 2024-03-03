Donald Trump Pauses Speech to Allow the Crowd to Admire and Cheer the Back of His Head
Donald Trump was working his way up the East Coast over the weekend, stopping in Virginia on Saturday night to solidify his base ahead of Super Tuesday. During a speech in Richmond Trump took a break from sarcastically confusing Barack Obama and Joe Biden and calling a poll a bill to let the crowd admire the back of his head and marvel at the incredible job he does making it look that way.
"How does the back of my head look? Is it okay?"
Not exactly the rallying cry you would expect a political rally, but the issues are the issues and everyone has something they care deeply about. In this case, it's giving Donald Trump affirmation that his hair looks really nice. Just a bunch of people who got together to tell someone how great their hair looks. And if it's the kind of moment that evokes a Big Dog t-shirt, well, that makes sense too. The crowd work that followed was euqally inspiring.
"I'm like an artist. They like an artist. And by the way, we're in bad times, but is anyone at least having a good time?"
As Dickens once wrote: It was the worst of times, but we're having the best of times, aren't we folks?