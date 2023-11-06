Donald Trump's Attorney: The Judge Yelled At Me, Slammed a Table
Donald Trump was in court again today, this time for his New York fraud trial. He was actually on the stand to testify and things got heated. After court let out for the day, Trump attorney Alina Habba addressed the media and complained about the behavior of the judge.
Just Arthur Engoron apparently grew frustrated with Trump's long-winded responses to questions that never really answered the questions. He repeatedly told Trump to just answer what he was asked and grew frustrated with his lawyers not keeping him in line. According to Habba, that included telling her to sit down and "slamming a table."
Here's what she said:
This isn't the first time Trump's lawyers have engaged in tense exchanges with Engoron. One such exchange occurred over the judge's law clerk, Allison Greenfield who sits beside him in the courtroom. Attorney Chris Kise said on Friday, "I do feel like truly that I'm fighting tow adversaries."
The judge is clearly fed up with the antics of Trump and his attornies. It will be fascinating to see how this plays out over the next few days. I'm sure the Internet will love it.