Sports World Reacts to Passing of Don Shula
By The Big Lead | May 04 2020
Legendary Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula has died at the age of 90. Shula led the 1972 Miami Dolphins to the only undefeated NFL season on record and remarkably posted only two losing seasons during his 33-year career. He collected an all-time record 347 wins on the sidelines, a mark that may stand forever if Bill Belichick doesn't break it in the coming years.
Shula, who also played seven years as a defensive back, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1997.
Those who covered, worked or otherwise crossed paths with the coaching great shared their memories on Monday morning: