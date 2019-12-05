Dominique Foxworth: Lamar Jackson is Better at Being Michael Vick Than Michael Vick By Liam McKeone | Dec 05 2019 Lamar Jackson | Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Lamar Jackson has lit up the NFL in only his second year, leading the Ravens to the No. 1 seed in the AFC and putting together an ironclad MVP case. As a talented passer who can also juke defenders out of their shoes like he's a running back, the comparisons to Michael Vick have come hot and heavy, especially as Jackson continues to get better.

The Get Up crew discussed the comparison on Thursday morning, and Dominique Foxworth said that Jackson is better at being Michael Vick than Michael Vick ever was.

"Stop it. [Lamar Jackson] is better at being Michael Vick than Michael Vick was."

—@Foxworth24 pic.twitter.com/tSEYYLDRTS — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) December 5, 2019

"I understand why the comparison is made, but we should stop it. He's not Michael Vick. He's better at being Michael Vick than Michael Vick was," Foxworth said. "I understand why we want to go there, but we need to start comparing him to Marino, to Manning, to Brees, to Brady. That's the trajectory his career is going on."

While Foxworth should probably pump the breaks on putting Jackson in the same category as the Marinos and Bradys of the world, his point about Jackson and Vick is an interesting thought. We all remember Vick for his otherworldly athleticism and how easily he could flick his wrist and throw a perfect spiral 60 yards. Jackson already has his own series of highlights that would put him in the same category as Vick, but statistically speaking, is he better at being Vick than Vick was?

Vick was at the height of his powers in 2006, when he set the single-season rushing yards record for a quarterback with 1,039 yards. He threw for 2,474 yards and 20 touchdowns with 13 interceptions. It wasn't his best overall season-- that came with Andy Reid in 2010-- but it was the most vintage of Vick seasons.

Through 12 games, Jackson has already thrown for more yards (2,532), more touchdowns (25), and fewer interceptions (5). He's on pace to break Vick's single-season rushing record before the season ends, sitting at 977 yards on the ground with four games to go. He's had more than his fair share of jaw-dropping scrambles and passes he had no right to complete, but did so anyway. Vick's Falcons went 7-9 in that season, while Jackson's Ravens sit at 10-2 and seem set to finish the season as a top-two seed.

It's worth taking into account that the NFL in 2019 is much different than the NFL in 2006, of course; Vick's rushing yards came almost entirely from scrambles and broken plays, while a good chunk of Jackson's have come on designed runs. Jackson also has a stronger team around him that is built to his strengths, whereas Vick was a one-man army back in those days.

The numbers indicate that Foxworth is right, even with the caveats that come with comparing 2019 to 2006. Vick will always be the first iteration of the modern dual-threat quarterback, but as it stands, Jackson appears to be the fully realized version of what Vick could have been, and more.