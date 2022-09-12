Tailgate Fire Outside Dolphins Stadium Destroys Multiple Cars
The Miami Dolphins won their home opener against the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon. While the action on the field unfolded, smoke appeared outside the stadium. It looked like there was a fire in the parking lot and sure enough there was.
At least eight cars were destroyed in the fire. All indications are that the fire was the result of an abandonded tailgate. Just an incredibly unfortunate event. Here are a bunch of videos.
The good news is that seeing the Dolphins lose in person will never hurt that badly again. No matter what the result on the field is, if you get to the parking lot and your car is still there to drive home that's a victory.