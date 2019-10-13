Dolphins' Handling of Their QB Situation Proves They Have No Idea What They're Doing By Liam McKeone | Oct 13 2019 Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Dolphins played the Redskins this afternoon in a battle for the title of Worst Team in the NFL, also known as the "Tua Bowl." The game went about as you'd expect. Both teams looked really bad, but the Dolphins looked worse, and were down 14 points heading into the fourth quarter.

Earlier this season, Miami committed to starting Josh Rosen after Ryan Fitzpatrick looked like Fitzpatrick (and not Fitzmagic) in one and a half games. Over the last three and a half weeks, Rosen hasn't looked much better, as Miami was regularly stomped and struggled to do literally anything on the offensive side of the ball.

It was more of the same this week against Washington. The Dolphins mustered three points and 55 passing yards on 30 dropbacks through the end of the third quarter. But then, Miami took out Rosen and threw in Fitzpatrick. Again. The question I have, simply put, is why?

Yes, Rosen hasn't shown anything that would indicate he's the quarterback of the future or worthy of his No. 10 overall draft spot. In his two games as the Dolphins starter this year (not including this week), he's managed to throw for a total of 380 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He regularly misses throws and certainly does not pass the eye test.

But there are some asterisks! He was sacked seven times in that timespan, and generally speaking has no time to throw because his offensive line more closely resembles a piece of Swiss Cheese rather than five professional football players. Miami might've lost by 20 points to the Chargers last week, but Rosen went 17-24 for 180 yards with a touchdown and a pick. That isn't fantastic, but a 70% completion rate and a few encouraging drives is more reason for optimism than any other moment this season.

He was significantly worse this week, going 15-25 for 85 yards and two picks before getting yanked. He was also sacked five times. It was a brutal performance, and even though we all assume Miami will lose, they aren't actively attempting to lose when on the football field. Thus, enter Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick gives them a better chance to win, because nearly any quarterback would. But what do they gain by flip-flopping their quarterbacks whenever it gets to the point they deem to be "too far"? Fitzpatrick could lead them to a comeback, and that would be all well and good. But to what end?

This isn't in defense of Rosen. For the small bit of upside he's shown, it's been a whole lot of bad. Nor is this intended to bash Fitzpatrick, because we know exactly what we're getting from him after nearly 15 years in the league. No, this is a condemnation of the Dolphins, who have time and time again proved they don't have the slightest idea what they're doing this year.

Football is all about familiarity and repetition. If you're going to stick with the young guy, then stick with the young guy! If you're going to roll with the vet and let the kid learn on the bench, then stick with that.

Indecision will kill you in the NFL, and the Dolphins are only hurting themselves and all of their players by refusing to completely commit to a plan, whether it's the best one or not.