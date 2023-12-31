Broadcast Picks Up Bradley Chubb Screaming in Pain After Suffering Knee Injury
By Liam McKeone
The Miami Dolphins were down big to the Baltimore Ravens late in the fourth quarter when edge rusher Bradley Chubb appeared to suffer a horrible knee injury. On second-and-goal, backup Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley handed the ball off to Melvin Gordon. Gordon ran off to the left and Chubb went to go chase him down before he appeared to take a wrong step and immediately went down holding his leg.
The broadcast picked up Chubb screaming in pain as soon as he went down and he continued to scream while the play concluded. It was incredibly disturbing. Consider yourself warned.
Man, that is absolutely horrible. Chubb has recorded 11 sacks on the year and played a big role in the Dolphins' defensive surge in the second half of the season. Losing him is terrible, and from the sound of the video above this is no normal injury. Chubb was in serious, serious pain and needed to be carted off. To have this happen in the final minutes of a blowout is truly horrific luck for Chubb and his team.
The entire Dolphins roster came out to support Chubb as he was carted off shortly thereafter. We can only hope it does not end up as bad as it looks.