Best Reactions to Dolly Parton's Halftime Show Performance
Dolly Parton performed during halftime of the Dallas Cowboys-Washington Commanders game on Thanksgiving. Her show had the Internet buzzing and people absolutely loved what they saw.
With the Cowboys leading 20-10 in a game that left much to be desired entertainment-wise, people watching the CBS broadcast needed something to get them interested. Dolly delivered. She donned a Cowboys cheerleader outfit and belted out some hits.
Here are some of the best reactions to her halftime show:
Even Tony Romo couldn't get over how great she was.
Yep, that's right, Dolly Parton got Tony Romo riled up.
On the field the games haven't been great so far on Turkey Day. While Jack Harlow's halftime performance didn't help juice things in the Packers-Lions game, Dolly enlivened things in the afternoon game. The NFL made a great call by landing her for it.
The Cowboys got two touchdown passes from Dak Prescott and a Tony Pollard touchdown run as the offense is clicking. Prescott looks locked in and the Commanders aren't doing much to stop him.