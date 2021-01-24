Does Dana White Have a Rat Problem?
By Brian Giuffra | Jan 24, 2021, 10:52 AM EST
Dana White, the combative president of UFC, went on the offensive in the lead up to Conor McGregor-Dustin Poirier II, saying he was going to find and prosecute illegal streamers of the event to the fullest extent of the law. He actually even said had surveillance of the one individual's house, saying, "We got one. We got him. We're watching this guy right now. All you have to do is turn it [the stream] on Saturday, and we got you, f*cker. I can't wait."
White's warning appears to have worked because, as White basked in last night, the streamer heeded his warning. I'll let White tell you the rest of the story.
While White is all grins and victory laps here, one has to wonder if he's got a rat in his circle feeding this streamer information. The timing of White's story seems to indicate the streamer had some inside intel at minimum. How else would this one streamer that the UFC targeted, amongst a sea of streamers, know he was the target and decide, out of the blue, to not stream this fight? It's not like White said, streamer X is our target and we're watching him. He just said he was watching one streamer. While I'm sure this streamer is popular amongst MMA viewers, the idea that they knew they were the target seems suspicious at best.
Ironically, this didn't help. ESPN+, which broadcast the PPV event, had technical issues that made the event inaccessible to some people who purchased the fight. Meanwhile, a streamer on Twitch pretended to be playing UFC and live-streamed part of the event.
White's crusade against streamers will continue as long as people attempt to take money out of the UFC's billion-dollar lined pockets. He'll likely take more victory laps and act as if this calling is saving the world from some unholy underbelly of society. I just hope the rat keeps feeding information to the streamers and no one gets in trouble because paying $70 to watch a washed-up McGregor get knocked out isn't worth it.