Does Bill Belichick Control All the Weather, Or Just the Rain?
By Stephen Douglas | Nov 16, 2020, 8:16 AM EST
The New England Patriots beat the Baltimore Ravens, 23-17, on Sunday Night Football. On a very moist night at Foxboro, the rain was especially unforgiving on the Ravens' final drive. It was nearly impossible for Lamar Jackson to move the ball down the field, or for viewers to even see the action on television.
With the help of a penalty, the Ravens took a little over a minute to turn the ball over on downs on their final drive, in the driving rain. Baltimore also punted on two very short drives earlier in the quarter. Note that those drives also took place in the weather. Weather that directly affected the way the game was played.
Now, let's take a look at Gillette Stadium immediately after the game ended. Also, very curious.
Are we to believe that the weather just changed? That it progressively got worse and then got better after the game ended? Unsurprisingly, that's what Belichick wants you to believe.
How convenient. How is it that the New England Patriots just so happened to win a game in bad weather again. Remember when it happened in the snow?
He even slowed traffic on a sunny day in New England earlier this year. There is a clear pattern here and it points to one irrefutable fact: Belichick controls the weather. This is not a joke. This is something the NFL should probably investigate.