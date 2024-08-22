Dodgers Reveal New Must-Have Shohei Ohtani Bobblehead
By Joe Lago
With a crowd of 45,295 at Wednesday night's 8-4 win over the Seattle Mariners, the Los Angeles Dodgers surpassed 3 million in attendance for the season. The much-beloved baseball team doesn't have to worry about Angelenos coming out to the ballpark.
The successful recruitment of free agent Shohei Ohtani has given Chavez Ravine new energy this season. That dynamic was clearly on display with the way fans scrambled to get their hands on one of 40,000 Ohtani bobbleheads in the team's first giveaway featuring the Japanese star in May that drew long lines two hours before first pitch.
The second Ohtani bobblehead promotion scheduled for August 28 was already on Dodgers fans' radar. It's sure to create another stir after the team posted a picture of the new tribute to Ohtani — and his dog Decoy.
The Dodgers shared a photo of the Shohei/Decoy bobblehead in June, but that bobblehead was painted with normal colors. The new all-gold bobblehead could be a limited-edition creation with the way 1,700 road gray jersey bobbleheads were included during the first Ohtani giveaway.
If Dodgers/Ohtani fans don't already have their tickets for next Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles, they better purchase them as soon as possible. The cheapest seat on SeatGeek was already going for $103 on Thursday afternoon.