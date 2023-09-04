The Dodgers Should Dump Julio Urias After Latest Domestic Violence Arrest
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias was arrested and charged with felony domestic violence Sunday night. This is the second time the 27-year-old has been arrested for a domestic incident, and the Dodgers should release him as a result.
Urias attended LAFC's match against Inter Miami earlier in the night. He was booked Sunday night and released Monday morning on a $50,000 bond, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
Back in May of 2019, Urias was arrested for domestic battery. The LA City attorney decided to defer prosecution on the condition Urias met certain conditions, including a 52-week domestic violence counseling program.
The Dodgers released the following statement concerning Urias' arrest this time around:
We are aware of an incident involving Julio Urías. While we attempt to learn all the facts, he will not be traveling with the team. The organization has no further comment at this time.
The Dodgers have been on an absolute tear over the past few weeks and, along with the Atlanta Braves, have separated themselves as a World Series favorite. Urias is having his worst professional season but he was still slated to be a key piece of the team's rotation in the postseason.
In 21 starts this season, Urias is 11-9 with a 4.60 ERA, a 1.16 WHIP and 117 strikeouts in 117.1 innings.
It's a fair bet Urias will face an MLB suspension, and likely won't be available for the postseason anyway. But the Dodgers shouldn't wait for that. They should dump him immediately to send a message. Urias is set to hit free agency this offseason. They should make the move to get rid of him now.