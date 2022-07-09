Dodgers Fan Appeared to Sexually Assault Woman During Stadium Brawl
As they are wont to do, Dodgers fans got into a fight with each other Friday night during a game against the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium. This time, two women went at it in a vicious brawl that spilled into the concourse. What was different this time is that a man took advantage of the situation and appeared to sexually assault one of the women involved.
Here's video of what happened, keep an eye open for the end:
Here's a look at this guy, let's identify him:
Yeah that's horrific. Hope they catch him and prosecute him for this.
As for the fight, please people stop dumping drinks on each other and fighting during MLB games. You're ruining it for the rest of us. I know Dodgers fans are famous for this, but there are other things they could be famous for. Like, I don't know, maybe not being belligerent a-holes.