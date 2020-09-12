Dodgers Fans Not Missing Opportunity to Boo Houston Astros
By Liam McKeone | Sep 12 2020
The Los Angeles Dodgers will host the Houston Astros for the first time since the Astros' cheating scandal was unmasked to the baseball world. The Dodgers, perhaps more than any other team, have legitimate reason to be upset after losing the World Series to the Astros in 2017.
As such, Dodgers fans were likely plotting just how they were going to welcome Houston since the scandal broke over the winter. Unfortunately, a global pandemic got in the way, and the cardboard cutouts of the fans in the stands at Dodger Stadium will be doing no booing.
That is not stopping Dodgers fans, who got all decked out in anti-Astros gear to welcome Houston's team bus to the stadium. They got creative in some instances, kept it simple in others. It's a beautiful sight.
Gotta get your shots in while you can, and the team arriving at the stadium is the best chance for fans to let them know just how they feel about all this. Oh, how sweet it will be to hear the boos rain down when fans are finally let back into the park. Here's a preview.
The actual game should be stellar. But these are some good pregame activities.