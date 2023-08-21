Dodger Stadium Parking Lots Flooded, Turning Stadium Into an Island
The Los Angeles Dodgers hosted the Miami Marlins for a double-header on Saturday. It wasn't originally scheduled that way, but the forecast dictated Sunday's game take place a day earlier. So the Dodgers beat the Marlins, 3-1, in both games and then everyone headed home because the forecast was accurate and by Sunday afternoon Dodgers Stadium was an island.
Hurricane Hilary was downgraded to Tropical Storm Hilary by the time it hit Los Angeles, but it still caused a great deal of flooding, which was especially visible in this shot of Dodger Stadium from a helicopter. The empty parking lots were full of water and everything that wasn't a tree or stadium disappeared.
The Dodgers are now headed out of town for a road trip to Cleveland and Boston before returning home to host the Diamondbacks next week. The Dodgers currently have an 11.5 game lead in the NL West and hold the second-best record in the National League. They're also 17-2 in August, so aside from maybe dealing with some puddles next week, this shouldn't affect them much because they are the hottest team in baseball right now.