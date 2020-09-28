Doc Rivers Has Already Heard From the Philadelphia 76ers and New Orleans Pelicans
By Ryan Phillips | Sep 28 2020
Doc Rivers and the Los Angeles Clippers parted ways on Monday after seven seasons. Rivers' exit came just two weeks after the Clippers collapsed in the second round of the NBA playoffs, blowing a 3-1 lead over the Denver Nuggets. While he probably had to go, the 58-year-old coach may not be out of work long.
Mark J. Spears of The Undefeated is reporting the New Orleans Pelicans and Philadelphia 76ers have already reached out to Rivers about their head coaching vacancies.
Rivers and Mike D'Antoni are currently the highest-profile coaches on the market, so it makes sense they would both be in demand. Rumors have suggested D'Antoni is the front-runner for the Sixers job, but with Rivers available things could change.
Rivers won NBA Coach of the Year in 2000 during his first year with the Orlando Magic. He coached the Magic for five seasons and reached the postseason three times. He took over the Boston Celtics in 2004 and spent nine seasons with the franchise. He led them to an NBA title in 2008 and the NBA Finals in 2010 where they lost to the Lakers in seven games. He moved straight from Boston to the Clippers in 2013 and failed to advance past the Conference Semifinals in six playoff appearances.
Rivers is highly-respected around the league and will almost certainly have a job next season if he wants one.