Doc Rivers Gave a Very Underwhelming Pep Talk and It Turned the Entire Game Around
The Philadelphia 76ers beat the Brooklyn Nets, 96-84, on Monday night to take a 2-0 lead in their first round series. For a while there, it looked like the Sixers were headed for another postseason dud. The Nets took a five-point lead into halftime and scored the first basket in the second half, leading to a Doc Rivers timeout a minute into the third quarter.
After standing frozen on the court as the broadcast went to commercial, Rivers proceeded to deliver a pep talk in the huddle that would inspire his team to immediately turn the game around and finish on a 52-33 run over the next 22 minutes and 59 seconds. Here it is in case you need a replacement for your morning coffee.
"Come on guys. Come on. Listen. it's up to ya'll what ya'll want to do. I mean look. We've got to trust. Come on. Fellas, we've got to do motion and movement. Come on. Come on. Let's go. Let's go."
While it wasn't exactly ripped from the Ted Lasso writers' room, it apparently worked for the Sixers.
According to Rivers, they were supposed to run a certain set coming out of halftime and just... didn't. So after the Dinwiddie bucket, he called the timeout and told them... come on.
Really, what else could Doc have really said in that moment? The team needed a reminder to trust their offense and move and this brief talk worked. It was the perfect pep talk for the moment because it worked. Let's go? Yeah, let's go.
Sometimes it's that easy.