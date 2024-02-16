Doc Rivers and Patrick Beverley Haven't Saved the Bucks Yet. Maybe After the All-Star Break?
The Memphis Grizzlies beat the Milwaukee Bucks, 113-110, on the last night before the NBA All-Star break. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 35 shots on 15-of-17 shooting, but the Bucks were powerless to stop Zaire Williams and GG Jackson, who both scored 27. After the game Doc Rivers had a pretty epic burn for his players after their latest disappointing loss.
The Bucks will certainly think about that one on the beach. Just like the team's owners will think about how the Bucks are now just 3-7 since Doc Rivers took over for Adrian Griffin. Maybe everyone just needs to take some time for quiet reflection?
Heck, even the addition of Patrick Beverley hasn't been enough to turn things around in Milwaukee. Despite the fact that Beverley immediately got involved in coaching in a fun viral video from one of the Bucks few recent victories.
That was from a blowout win over the Charlotte Hornets, who are currently the fourth worst team in the NBA. Not that player W/L is a real statistic that anyone cares about, but between the Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers, Beverley's teams have lost nine of their last twelve games this season, which is only slightly worse than how bad Milwaukee has been under Rivers.
The good news is that the NBA season is long and the Bucks still have the third best record in the Eastern Conference, so there's still time to turn it around. Hell, things don't even need to turn around that much. They just need to get to the point where they can win four out of seven games regularly. Should be easy with veteran leader like Pat Bev and a highly-paid and very experienced coach like Doc Rivers.
Just need to get this vacation done with first.