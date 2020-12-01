DK Metcalf Confirms He Was Offended By Jim Schwartz's Compliment
By Kyle Koster | Dec 1, 2020, 8:06 AM EST
DK Metcalf was extraordinary in the Seattle Seahawks' victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night, catching 10 passes for 177 yards. The sophomore wide receiver is an absolute stud and everyone knows it without cross-referencing the stats and finding his name atop the receiving yardage charts. Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz also has a high opinion of Metcalf, which he shared prior to the game.
Calvin Johnson, if you'll recall, was as good a wideout as has ever stepped on an NFL field. He dominated the game in absurd ways and enjoyed a brief but spectacular career more than worthy of enshrinement in Canton, Ohio. To say that Metcalf has the potential to become the next Megatron is the highest of praise. And pointing out that he's not there yet is painfully obvious and not at all a slight. It'd be like if you were midway through this post and sent me a note saying that you remember reading Grantland Rice but that I'm not quite there yet. Friend, that is something that would not upset me in the least.
Metcalf, with his 106 career receptions headed into the game, took it personally. He, like Michael Jordan or Richard Sherman or any number of singularly-focused athletes, made disrespect soup from a stone. Then he confirmed he took the compliment personally.
Alright. There was once a simpler time when compliments could only be taken personally and used as personal grudges within the confines of marriage. So maybe we're evolving as a society.
Credit to Metcalf for wanting to be his own man and write his own story. The Byzantine route to motivation paid off. And for what it's worth, he may end up having a better career than Johnson. The Seahawks' stud is on pace to post a better second year than Megatron and figures to play a lot longer barring injuries because he won't have to flee the Detroit Lions' disaster at age 30.
But by taking this route, by using his logic, it's incumbent on him to do just that. If he bristles at the obvious fact that he's not as good as one of the best to ever do it, then he'd better realize that potential. If not, then Schwartz was paying him too strong a compliment. One that didn't match reality. One that Metcalf still took umbrage with multiple times.
The lesson here, as always, can be culled from Bambi. If you can only say something that won't be used as fuel by your opponent, don't say anything at all.