DJ Chark Fumbles Away a Touchdown At Last Possible Moment to Perfectly Highlight Panthers Season
Touchdowns have been hard to come by for the Carolina Panthers this season. With Bryce Young struggling through his rookie campaign the Panthers came into the final week of the season dead last in total yards (the Jets had one more yard) and second to last in scoring (they'd outscored the Patriots by three points). So when Young hit DJ Chark Jr. down the sideline for what looked like an easy touchdown, well, it almost felt like there was reason for optimism. That optimism died before Chark crossed the goal line.
Antoine Winfield Jr. met Chark at the pylon and knocked the ball loose. It bounced into the end zone where it was picked up by Jamel Dean. After a review, the officials decided that Chark did not score and the Bucs took over.
This would have been Chark's sixth touchdown of the season, but instead it was his second fumble. And the Panthers failed to score. Again. With the Patriots playing in the snow today, this could decide who has the worst offensive season in the NFL in 2023. No one should have to shoulder such responsibility.