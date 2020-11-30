Division III School Where Jars of Clay Formed Giving Up 161 Points Per Game to Division I Schools
By Stephen Douglas | Nov 30, 2020, 8:39 AM EST
Here's the situation: Jars of Clay, the 90s Christian Rock, one-hit wonder, has a version of Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer set to the tune of Nirvana's Smells Like Teen Spirit. It is not new. They've been playing it since the Clinton administration. It is awesome. Somehow the band released an entire Christmas album in 2007 and did not include their version of Rudolph. This is a crime. This version of Rudolph should be on the radio every holiday season. It should be Mariah Carey and Jars of Clay and then everything else.
Why am I telling you this now? Well, because it is brand new information to me. How did I learn about this? Jars of Clay formed at Greenville University. Over the last week, Greenville, a Division III basketball program, has played three D1 schools and given up 161 points per game.
The night before Thanksgiving, I saw this tweet about Samford scoring 174. Just an incredible output for a college basketball team that required them to score more than two baskets per minute. I then forgot all about it until Monday morning when I saw a post on Reddit about Murray State scoring a ton of points. And it was the same opponent. In between they lost to the Summit League's Kansas City Roos, 138-97. To Greenville's credit, they have averaged 97 points per game against D1 competition.
While doing meticulous research on this small school, I learned of the Jars of Clay connection. I also learned two founding members of Jars of Clay met because one was wearing a Toad the Wet Sprocket t-shirt. Between the basketball team's scores and the musical references, this might be the most 90s article ever written to mix sports and pop culture.
Greenville's next game, also against a D-1 team, is scheduled for Wednesday at Illinois State of the Missouri Valley Conference.