Disband the NFC East
By Brian Giuffra | Oct 04 2020
You know a division is bad when a zero-win team is only one victory away from being in first place. Laugh all you want, but the 0-3 (soon to be 0-4) New York Giants are legitimately in the thick of the playoff race right now. And that's a problem. There's no way a team vying for the No. 1 pick deserves to be in the playoff hunt too. So there's only one solution. We need to break up the NFC East.
No team from that division deserves a spot in the playoffs this year. The Cowboys are currently in first place based on a fluke comeback against the Atlanta Falcons. They just gave up 300 rushing yards in a blowout loss against the Cleveland Browns in Dallas.
The Washington Football Team likewise has one win and that's only because Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz started his "I Suck Tour" against them in Week 1. Since then, they've been outscored 95-52.
Speaking of Wentz, the Eagles could take the lead in the NFC East with a win against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday night. That won't happen, but if it does, the 1-2-1 Eagles will be in sole possession of first. They just tied the Bengals last week and Wentz currently leads the NFL in interceptions thrown.
As for the New York Football Giants, they have the worst offense in the NFL. Yes, worse than the Jets. And yes, they're still in playoff contention.
Hard pass.
It's only Week 4, but a six-win team could honestly win the division. And the only reason I'm predicting a team in this division to win that many games is because they play each other. Someone has to win. It will probably be the Cowboys because at least they can score. They entered Week 4 ranked 29th in scoring defense (32.3 points per game), then surrendered 49 this week. They're now giving up 36.5 points per game. That's not good, in case you were wondering.
So what can the NFL do to fix this abomination? Nothing, of course. They just have to grin and bear it. A terrible team will make the playoffs from the NFC East and host a playoff game. It's unfair to the inevitable 10-6 team from another division that doesn't get one of the Wild Card spots, but that's how the rule book is set up.
The Seahawks won seven games in 2010 and won their division. The Panthers went 7-8-1 in 2014 and likewise made the playoffs. Both teams actually won their Wild Card matchups before losing in the second round, so there's hope for whichever team comes out of the East.
Just kidding. They all suck.