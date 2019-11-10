NBA Twitter: Who Gave Dion Waiters the Gummy That Led to Suspension? By Ryan Phillips | Nov 10 2019 Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Dion Waiters has been suspended 10 games without pay by the Miami Heat for conduct detrimental to the team. This comes after reportedly having a gummy-induced panic attack on the team's flight to Los Angeles. Waiters has refused to reveal the source of the edible that made him freak out, so Twitter is currently trying to deduce the identity of the teammate acting as his dealer.

Miami has levied a 10-game suspension on Waiters for “conduct detrimental to the team” off heels of incident where he had taken one ‘gummy‘ prior to boarding team plane, per sources. https://t.co/3YujvvfPXd — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 10, 2019

The Heat believe Waiters was given the “gummy” by a teammate, but Waiters has been reluctant and has decided not to say who provided it, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Waiters has had a tumultuous series of events with Miami this season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 10, 2019

Obviously Twitter has gone into overdrive trying to figure out the source of the gummy. Waiters is going to take the heat on himself and not implicate a teammate, which might endear him to his teammates:

through a crazy event like this, his teammates won’t forget him taking it all upon himself. just my opinion, i could be wrong, but that’s a strong thing for him to do while handling this. https://t.co/pOYW85zoqP — Sam Dekker (@dekker) November 10, 2019

Sam Dekker is right. Snitching on a teammate likely wouldn't go over well in the locker room, so it's probably the right move.

It doesn't matter because I trust NBA Twitter to figure this out:

Pat Riley was Waiters' weed gummy source...



Evidence: pic.twitter.com/HFBmsc0kq6 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) November 10, 2019

WHO HAS THE GUMMIES https://t.co/F9DL5MPPGF — Sherwob Holmes (@WorldWideWob) November 10, 2019

this is NBA Twitter’s biggest challenge since trying to figure out what type of soup J.R. threw https://t.co/F9DL5MPPGF — Sherwob Holmes (@WorldWideWob) November 10, 2019

My sources are telling me KCP (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope) is the guilty party here @NBA @FBI https://t.co/xXGIR7dLtQ — Barry McCockiner (@SexyTroopLover) November 10, 2019

When I crack the Mystery of Who Gave Dion Waiters the Gummy: pic.twitter.com/le9jnJg91d — Dave Schilling (@dave_schilling) November 10, 2019