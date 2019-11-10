The Big LeadThe Big Lead
MediaPodcastsRoundupNFLNBAMLBMMAWWEGolfNCAAFNCAAB

NBA Twitter: Who Gave Dion Waiters the Gummy That Led to Suspension?

By Ryan Phillips | Nov 10 2019

MIAMI, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 18: Dion Waiters #11 of the Miami Heat looks on against the Houston Rockets during the first half at American Airlines Arena on October 18, 2019 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Dion Waiters has been suspended 10 games without pay by the Miami Heat for conduct detrimental to the team. This comes after reportedly having a gummy-induced panic attack on the team's flight to Los Angeles. Waiters has refused to reveal the source of the edible that made him freak out, so Twitter is currently trying to deduce the identity of the teammate acting as his dealer.

Obviously Twitter has gone into overdrive trying to figure out the source of the gummy. Waiters is going to take the heat on himself and not implicate a teammate, which might endear him to his teammates:

Sam Dekker is right. Snitching on a teammate likely wouldn't go over well in the locker room, so it's probably the right move.

It doesn't matter because I trust NBA Twitter to figure this out: