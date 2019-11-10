NBA Twitter: Who Gave Dion Waiters the Gummy That Led to Suspension?
By Ryan Phillips | Nov 10 2019
Dion Waiters has been suspended 10 games without pay by the Miami Heat for conduct detrimental to the team. This comes after reportedly having a gummy-induced panic attack on the team's flight to Los Angeles. Waiters has refused to reveal the source of the edible that made him freak out, so Twitter is currently trying to deduce the identity of the teammate acting as his dealer.
Obviously Twitter has gone into overdrive trying to figure out the source of the gummy. Waiters is going to take the heat on himself and not implicate a teammate, which might endear him to his teammates:
Sam Dekker is right. Snitching on a teammate likely wouldn't go over well in the locker room, so it's probably the right move.
It doesn't matter because I trust NBA Twitter to figure this out: