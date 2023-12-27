Dillon Brooks is a Maniac Out There
By Liam McKeone
Dillon Brooks was the main character in the worst way possible last spring during the Memphis Grizzlies' playoff loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers. Brooks talked a bunch of trash about LeBron James via the media, proceeded to play like garbage, and ended up the scapegoat for an entire season spent spiraling by one of his teammates' love for guns. It was honestly ... sort of sad? It's supposed to be fun hating on Brooks as the biggest villain in the NBA but he and the Grizzlies got so low that you kind of felt bad for them more than anything.
We're pleased to report that Brooks is back on his bullshit this year to an extreme degree and his act has become wonderfully entertaining once more. No one play quite encapsulates this like what he did against the Indiana Pacers last night. After finishing a dunk off a good pass from Jalen Green (a very rare sentence), Brooks did not celebrate. Instead he went to go stand over a prone Tyrese Haliburton. It was great.
The below-the-basket view is even better.
What a madman. Imagine playing across from this dude.
He's just a maniac playing basketball. No other way to put it. Which is awesome! We need more Weird Guys in the NBA, guys who will do some truly bizarre stuff to get themselves into the right headspace to compete at the highest level. Brooks sort of wore out his welcome in this department in last year's postseason but now that he's not on a team getting 24/7 media coverage he's all the way back.
Brooks has made it clear he is the heir apparent to Lance Stephenson. Hopefully he starts blowing in ears soon. The real question is who will come after Brooks. There's nobody obvious on the radar right now but Brooks came out of nowhere himself so we simply must be patient and keep our eyes peeled. You never know when the funniest player in the NBA will show up.