Dillon Brooks Got Booed During Intros, Then Got Ejected From the FIBA World Cup For Trash Talking
Canada eliminated Slovenia from the FIBA World Cup on Wednesday. The game was tied, 50-50, at halftime, but Canada pulled away early in the second half and Serbia never managed to get it much closer than double-digits on the way to a 100-89 final score. Still, it was a very eventful half as both Dillon Brooks and Luka Doncic were ejected.
The evening began with Brooks getting booed by the crowd in Manila, which is pretty funny when you put Brooks in the context that he's a Canadian. Dillon Brooks the NBA player? Of course that guy gets booed. But Dillon Brooks the Canadian citizen traveling abroad? It's pretty impressive that basketball fans all over the world dislike him.
While Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led Canada in scoring with 31 points on just 12 shots, Brooks was very effective, adding 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting. He also provided good defense on Luka Doncic and did lots of talking again, which is what got him ejected after he hit his final three in the fourth quarter.
Undeterred, Brooks was waiting in the hall for his teammates as they left the court following the victory. Thought he was wearing boxing gloves.
Basically, it was the best of Dillon Brooks, plus just a little bit too much Dillon Brooks, but luckily, Canada had the game under control so it didn't actually hurt his team. This is why Brooks is worth $20 million a year for an NBA team. It's also why he'll be booed just about anywhere he goes.