Charles Barkley on Dillon Brooks: 'That was a cheap shot. Period.'
Donovan Mitchell and Dillon Brooks got in a little scrap during Thursday's Cleveland Cavaliers-Memphis Grizzlies game. Brooks hit Mitchell in the balls and Mitchell responded by throwing a basketball at him. The two were separated and returned to their benches to await their official ejections. That's where Robin Lopez appears to use a laptop to show his teammates the fight while Mitchell sat nearby laughing.
After the game the Inside the NBA crew discussed the incident with Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal. Both agreed that it was a cheap shot by Brooks. Only Kenny Smith sort of gave him the benefit of the doubt in the way where you aren't really supposed to say for sure that it was a cheap shot even though we all know it was a cheap shot.
Meanwhile, in Mitchell's postgame press conference he had some great soundbytes saying, "That's just who he is" and "I've been busting his ass for years."
With Mitchell in the East now, we won't see another matchup between these two teams this season unless they meet in the Finals. It's not impossible, but it is unlikely, so we'll probably have to wait until next season for more.