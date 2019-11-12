Did Geno Smith Call Tails? If So, the NFL Must Fix the Coin Toss System By Stephen Douglas | Nov 12 2019 Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks beat the San Francisco 49ers in overtime on Monday Night Football on a Jason Myers field goal as time expired. What was the Internet's biggest takeaway after watching 70-plus minutes of competitive football between two of the best teams in the NFC? That Geno Smith might have called tails.

Here's a Geno Smith heads/tails video not recorded by someone's blackberry pic.twitter.com/u15mD78fYx — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) November 12, 2019

Smith and Richard Sherman came out for the coin toss before overtime and the referee announced that Smith had called "heads." The coin landed heads-up and the Seahawks got the ball first to start overtime. People immediately took to Twitter to claim that Smith had actually said "tails."

So did he say heads or tails? Well, heads, obviously. How do we know? Because Smith didn't argue with the referee and Richard Sherman didn't say anything either. That's why the other captain is there. As a witness. If Smith had said tails and been credited with heads, Sherman would have lost his mind. We've been here before. It was a big deal.

They literally changed the rules about when and how coins were tossed after that Thanksgiving day game. If something weird happened during the coin toss last night, someone would have reacted.

Still, people are searching for answers. Why does it sound like Smith said tails? Could it be the noise in the stadium? How about Smith's thick southern accent? I mean, he was born in Georgia, grew up in Florida and spent three years in West Virginia. Not to mention the five years he lived in New York. His accent could be utterly unintelligible by now.

Maybe the answer is stricter coinflip rules. Captains should have to select heads or tails as soon as they get to the stadium in the morning. They will then give their choice to a referee who will put the call in writing, notarized and placed in a sealed envelope which will then be secured in the bowels of the stadium until right before the game. After the envelope is brought out to the field and inspected by the highest-ranking Troop being honored at the stadium that day, it will be opened upon completion of the toss. The process will be repeated at the end of regulation, minus the part about the bowels of the stadium.

Or we could just keep things the way they because it's more fun to argue about stupid stuff like what color the dress is or whether Smith said heads or tails. The most important thing is that the Seahawks turned the ball over on their first possession and punted on their second. What happened during the coin toss doesn't matter. Unless you're talking about Richard Sherman not shaking Smith's hand and wishing him luck afterwards.

This heads/tails call is the new:

-Blue/gold dress

-Laurel/yanny

-Pink/blue shoe



I hear tails every time...pic.twitter.com/ySk3EOc3Tn — Jack Peters (@Stickyhands35) November 12, 2019