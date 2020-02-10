Did a Pats Fan Slash Gregg Doyel's Tire?
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Indianapolis Star columnist Gregg Doyel is this week’s Pigsplosion podcast guest. We started off by talking about the reeling Colts. What the hell is going on with Chuck Pagano and Ryan Grigson? How much blame can we assign Andrew Luck, as he discussed in his postgame article? Are Frank Gore and Andre Johnson finished? Is this salvageable?
Later, we talked Deflategate. We asked if, given what we know now, he wishes he wrote his columns differently. After answering that, Doyel revealed that one of his tires was slashed less than a day after publishing one of his strongest pieces on that topic. While he can’t be certain about what happened, he has suspicions. Beyond that one incident, though, he understands that Patriots fans are passionate and taking care of their “family,” something anyone would do.
After talking to Doyel, we discussed the conspiracy theory that the Vikings mounted a smear campaign on their (former) mascot Ragnar, whether the NFL rigged its early season schedule to manufacture drama, and whether the Bears would be smarter to start a player like Tim Tebow over a failed pocket passer like Jimmy Clausen, among our discussions of the games and picks for this week.
Washington @ NY Giants (-4)
Ryan: Giants
Jason: Washington
Pittsburgh @ St. Louis (+2)
Ryan: Pittsburgh
Jason: Pittsburgh
San Diego @ Minnesota (-2.5)
Ryan: San Diego
Jason: Minnesota
Tampa Bay @ Houston (-6.5)
Ryan: Tampa Bay
Jason: Houston
Philadelphia @ NY Jets (-2.5)
Ryan: Philadelphia
Jason: Philadelphia
Jacksonville @ New England (-14)
Ryan: Jacksonville
Jason: Jacksonville
New Orleans @ Carolina (-7)
Ryan: New Orleans
Jason: New Orleans
Cincinnati @ Baltimore (-2.5)
Ryan: Baltimore
Jason: Cincinnati
Oakland @ Cleveland (-3.5)
Ryan: Oakland
Jason: Oakland
Indianapolis @ Tennessee (+3.5)
Ryan: Indianapolis
Jason: Indianapolis
Atlanta @ Dallas (+2.5)
Ryan: Atlanta
Jason: Dallas
San Francisco @ Arizona (-7)
Ryan: San Francisco
Jason: San Francisco
Chicago @ Seattle (-14.5)
Ryan: Seattle
Jason: Seattle
Buffalo @ Miami (-3)
Ryan: Buffalo
Jason: Buffalo
Denver (-3) @ Detroit
Ryan: Denver
Jason: Detroit
Kansas City @ Green Bay (-7)
Ryan: Green Bay
Jason: Kansas City
Top 5 Picks
Ryan: Eagles, Colts, Bucs, Seahawks, Falcons
Jason: Vikings, Bills, Eagles, Jaguars, Colts
Last week: Ryan (7-8, 2-3 Top 5), Jason (9-6, 4-1 Top 5)
Season to Date: Ryan (14-16-1, 4-5-1 Top 5), Jason (22-8-1, 9-1 Top 5)