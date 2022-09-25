Dianna Russini Reveals Pregnancy During 'Sunday NFL Countdown'
Today's edition of Sunday NFL Countdown on ESPN featured a joyful surprise as Dianna Russini revealed to viewers from all over the globe and her co-workers in studio that she was pregnant. Very, very pregnant, as a matter of fact.
Here's a screenshot of the moment she told everyone:
And here is the behind-the-scenes video of the studio crew reacting:
Pretty cool moment. Russinni said the baby is due any day now, too. It is pretty crazy nobody on the set knew Russini was pregnant but she's on-site somewhere in the country every week and the crew never leaves the studio, so it's not completely out of the question.
A heartwarming moment all-around regardless.