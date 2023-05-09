Roundup: Dianna Agron Denies Taylor Swift Rumors; Lonnie Walker IV Saves Lakers; Blackhawks Win NHL Draft Lottery
Driver who struck 18 pedestrians identified ... Portrait of Texas mall shooter emerges ... Shooter was discharged from Army after three months ... Texas lawmakers advance gun control bill ... Stocks were flat to start the week ... Regional bank shares rebounded after large drops ... AP, New York Times earn Pulitzers for Ukraine war coverage ... Dianna Agron denies dating Taylor Swift ... Ballooning Hollywood CEO pay is a bad look during WGA strike ... "The Bear" Season 2 premiere date announced ... Texans owner says he didn't force C.J. Stroud pick ... NBA All-Rookie teams announced ... The NFL is planning a Christmas Day tripleheader ... Heat win to put Knicks on brink of elimination ... Lakers beat the Warriors to take 3-1 series lead ... Blackhawks win NHL draft lottery ...
