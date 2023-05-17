The Big Lead

Zac Gallen Killed a Bird With a Warmup Toss

By Ryan Phillips

San Francisco Giants v Arizona Diamondbacks
San Francisco Giants v Arizona Diamondbacks / Chris Coduto/GettyImages
What do Arizona Diamondbacks pitchers have against birds? On Wednesday afternoon, D-Backs ace Zac Gallen was warming up in the outfield of Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum when he uncorked a curveball and nailed a bird that flew in the ball's path. It was an incredible moment that recalled when fellow Arizona pitcher Randy Johnson killed a bird with a fastball during spring training in 2001.

Check this out:

The bird's lifeless body coming to rest between the feet of Gallen's catch partner is really dark.

And here's what Johnson did 22 years ago:

What are the odds of that happening to another MLB pitcher, let alone it happening to a Diamondbacks pitcher again? Absolutely insane.

