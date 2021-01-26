DeVonta Smith Is Actually the Perfect Size
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 26, 2021, 11:35 AM EST
DeVonta Smith just finished maybe the greatest season by any receiver in college football history. He won the Heisman. He capped the season with 215 yards and 3 touchdowns in half of a National Championship Game, which his team won easily. You would think he is as sure as a sure thing can be in the NFL, but the NFL Draft means examining everything from every angle and overthinking that which often requires no though at all. So let's talk about DeVonta Smith's size.
Smith, who is listed in your program as six-foot-one and 175 pounds, declined to be measured at the Reese's Senior Bowl weigh-in on Tuesday morning. Via NFL.com:
Size is the lone scouting concern on Smith; he was listed at 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds on the Alabama roster. The decision is a highly unusual one for the Senior Bowl weigh-in, but it does provide Smith with additional time to add weight as he trains for pro day. Smith did submit hand (9 3/8 inches), arm (31 1/2) and wingspan (78 1/2) measurements.
This is just silly. Not only that anyone would question Smith after his last two years at Alabama, putting up eye-popping numbers against an SEC schedule, but that Smith has to worry about how people will react to how big he actually is. While most people have him as a top pick in the draft, others just can't help themselves.
It really shouldn't matter. Just look at the leading receivers from the NFL playoffs. Number one is Stefon Diggs who is listed at 6-foot, 191 pounds. Right behind Diggs is Tyreek Hill, on his way to his second consecutive Super Bowl, who is 5-foot-10, 185 pounds. Number five on the list is Marquise Brown at 5-foot-9, 180 pounds. A little further down the list are 5-foot-8, 174-pound Cole Beasley and 5-foot-11, 196-pound Jarvis Landry. Tom Brady hit 5-foot-9, 174-pound Scotty Miller on biggest touchdown of the NFC Championship Game.
If you work in an NFL front office and hear someone suggest the team pass on DeVonta Smith because of size concerns, file a complain with human resources immediately.