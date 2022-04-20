Roundup: Devin Booker Injured In Loss; Gal Gadot Gives 'Wonder Woman 3' Update; Browns investigated For Tanking
Uber drops mask mandate in United States ... Deadly blast a boys' school in Afghanistan ... Joe Biden told Barack Obama he's running for president in 2024 ... Joe Kahn named new executive editor of New York Times ... The fight for Donbas could turn tide of Russia-Ukraine conflict ... Metal detectors in NYC subways seem inevitable ... Gal Gadot gives update on "Wonder Woman 3" ... First round of performers for Billboard Awards announced ... Stocks jumped on Tuesday ... Johnny Depp took the stand in libel lawsuit against Amber Heard ... Netflix lost 200,000 subscribers in first quarter ... Ezra Miller arrested again in Hawaii ... The Browns are being investigated over tanking claims ... Kyrie Irving fined $50,000 for middle finger, language ... Panthers LB Damien Wilson arrested after threatening to kill ex-girlfriend ... Devin Booker injured in Suns Game 2 loss ...
Horrifying creatures, really.
The teaser trailer for Season 3 of Love, Death, & Robots.
Let's check in on how Dante Exum is doing over in Eur--OH MY GOD!
The Rolling Stones -- "Under My Thumb" (Live)