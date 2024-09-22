Detroit Lions vs. Arizona Cardinals: free live stream, time and channel, how to watch
The Detroit Lions will hit the road and travel to Arizona for a Sunday afternoon showdown against the Arizona Cardinals.
The Lions have had two tightly contested games to start their season, with both matchups being decided by just one possession. In Week 1, they secured an overtime victory against the Rams, but in Week 2, they fell short with a narrow 4-point loss to the Buccaneers. As they head into Week 3, the Lions will be looking to bounce back on the road and get back in the win column.
WATCH: Lions vs. Cardinals Live | Stream free on Fubo
The Cardinals delivered one of the most dominant performances in the NFL last week, crushing their division rivals, the Rams, by a whopping 31 points. With their offense firing on all cylinders, the Cardinals showcased their ability to put up points in a hurry with Kyler Murray leading the charge.
WATCH: Lions vs. Cardinals Live | Stream free on Fubo
Detroit Lions vs. Arizona Cardinals
- Date: Sunday, September 22
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Detroit Lions (-3) vs. Arizona Cardinals
O/U: 51.5
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.