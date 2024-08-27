Desmond Ridder Commercial Comes Back to Haunt Him on NFL Cutdown Day
By Joe Lago
Social media can be a rough place for anyone, especially high-profile figures. It doesn't matter if you engage with the outspoken or not. You'll always be a target for criticism, often in the harshest way.
Sports fans on platforms like X (formerly known as Twitter) can take great delight in the downfall of athletes. Quarterback Desmond Ridder became the target of ridicule on Tuesday when NFL teams reduced their rosters to the mandatory maximum of 53 players.
The Arizona Cardinals released Ridder after he lost the team's QB competition to become Kyler Murray's backup. The Cardinals chose Clayton Tune, a 2023 fifth-round pick, over Ridder, who was traded to Arizona in March by the Atlanta Falcons.
One man's misfortune is a troll's opportunity to mock. And it didn't take long for NFL Twitter to resurrect a commercial starring Ridder during much happier times when he was the Falcons' starting quarterback.
Yep, the haters went there. But it's not surprising. Ridder's detractors made the same joke about his "future job" as a DoorDash driver after he threw three interceptions in Atlanta's 24-16 loss to the Washington Commanders last October.
So where does Ridder go from here? He'll likely continue to train and wait for a call from a quarterback-needy team. Surely, there will be another opportunity for the soon-to-be 25-year-old to join an NFL roster as an injury replacement.
But if he's asked to do an ad by Uber or Lyft, he should probably pass no matter how well it pays.