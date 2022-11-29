DeShone Kizer: The First Thing Aaron Rodgers Ever Said to Me Was 'Do You Believe in 9/11?'
DeShone Kizer, who spent a year in Green Bay learning the art of quarterbacking from Aaron Rodgers back in 2018, gave an interview to Adam Breneman. It's on YouTube and spans 148 minutes, which is longer than the running time of Cast Away, so you can be sure they cover a lot of ground. Including Kizer's recollections of his first meeting with Aaron Rodgers, which featured what has to be the most aggressive icebreaker a person can employ.
"He shut the door, and the first thing that came out of Aaron Rodgers' mouth was 'Do you believe in 9/11?'" Kizer said. "What, do I believe in 9/11? Yeah, why wouldn't I?"
"He was like 'You should read up on that,' and then we just start learning up about the playbook, and I was like wow I don’t know where this is going," Kizer continued. "What it ended up being was a thought experiment where he wanted me to go back and look into some of the conspiracies around it. We really bonded over that and started sharing some books, and we started talking about some other things. Some history, some business, some finance."
This ... this is a very unusual thing to do unless you are DeAngelo Vickers nervously preparing to host your first Dundies. Normally when a person leads with imploring you to do your own research on 9/11, it's a good sign that this will be a unique interaction. On the bright side, it's also an indication that you'll be comfortably discussing lizard people and other big-brained independent thinker things in the very near future if that's your thing.
It's cool that two employees found a connection point. And that the Green Bay Public Library had an influx of foot traffic to the microfiche department as these signal-callers tried to crack the assorted cases. But now ... I think we need to know Rodgers' 9-11 takes. They'd be very illuminating and people would love to know who they are rooting for or rooting against in full context.
What a great opportunity for reporters to follow up on.