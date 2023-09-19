Deshaun Watson Got Away With Pushing a Ref After Committing a Personal Foul
Deshaun Watson was called for a personal foul during the third quarter of Monday's Cleveland Browns - Pittsburgh Steelers game. While running out of bounds, he stiff-armed Kwon Alexander and put his hand on his helmet. Watson appeared to get a finger or two stuck in Alexander's facemask and as they went out of bounds, he didn't let go. Alexander was thrown towards the bench and a flag came out. In the ensuing scuffle, Watson pushed a referee who was trying to hold him back.
You can see Watson push the official to the side in this video. No flag was thrown for this, but generally, when you put your hands on an official you get ejected. Watson seemed to get lucky because the officials were only thinking about keeping a fight from breaking out and Watson literally pushing a referee got lost in the shuffle.
Watson was called for another personal foul in the fourth quarter when he grabbed another Steelers' defender's facemask. This has to be the first time a quarterback has been called for two personal fouls in one game.